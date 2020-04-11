Lotus Tower to light up to salute those on COVID-19 front-line

Lotus Tower to light up to salute those on COVID-19 front-line

April 11, 2020   01:57 pm

-

The Lotus Tower is set to be lit up with a special theme at 6.45 pm today (April 11).

This is to honour the selfless efforts of all medical and other essential service workers who are on the front-line of fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The global death toll from the COVID-19 hit the grim milestone of 100,000 on Friday and over 1.6 million people have contracted the deadly virus.

A massive number of health workers and other essential service workers across the world are risking their lives in the crisis fight to save the lives of others.

Many landmarks around the world have been lit up to appreciate the tireless endeavours of the essential workers amid the pandemic outbreak.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories