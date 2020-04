-

Water supply for several areas including Kelaniya will be suspended for 12 hours starting from 4.00 pm today (11), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB).

Accordingly, Kelaniya, Peliyagoda, Wattala, Mabola, Ja-Ela, Katunayake, Seeduwa Urban Council areas, Biyagama, Mahara and Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha areas will be affected by the water cut.