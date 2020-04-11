Video clips circulating in social media factually incorrect  SL Embassy in UAE

-

Sri Lankan nationals who test positive for COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates are taken to hospitals and quarantine centres that are well managed and have a high-quality standard, says the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

The Embassy stated this in a media release today (11), dismissing certain video clips that are being circulated in social media, which were found to be factually incorrect upon verification.

Sri Lanka appreciates the role played by the Government of the United Arab Emirates to assist Sri Lankan nationals in the UAE, the Embassy said further.

The Sri Lanka Embassy, Sri Lanka Consulate General Office together with the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau, welfare organizations and other community and religious organisations are also assisting with the distribution of dry rations and other necessities to Sri Lankan nationals in the Emirates, the release noted.

The Embassy has accordingly urged the public to verify reports from either the Sri Lanka Embassy or the Sri Lanka Consulate General Office, prior to circulation.