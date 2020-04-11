AG issues further guidelines on granting bail to other remanded minor offenders

-

The Attorney General has issued further guidelines to Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) on granting bail to remanded persons in other minor offences in view of the local outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

The Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General announced this today.

The Attorney General on Friday (11), formulated guidelines on granting bail to inmates who are remanded over minor drug offences. Accordingly, the Attorney General has instructed the Acting IGP to consider releasing minor drug offenders on bail when the net weight of the seized heroin does not exceed 2g.

This measure is being taken to reduce overcrowding at prisons in the light of COVID-19.