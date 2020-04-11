COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka climb to 198

April 11, 2020   05:27 pm

Another patient has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today bringing the country’s infections tally to 198, says the Ministry of Health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 137 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases in Sri Lanka, 54 patients have recovered completely while 7 persons succumbed to the virus.

The deadly virus has so far claimed more than 100,000 lives and infected over 1.6 million population worldwide.

