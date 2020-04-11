Met. Dept. warns of severe lightning during thundershowers

April 11, 2020   05:49 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightening during thundershowers in several provinces and districts.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places, particularly in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Anuradhapura and Mannar districts in the evening or night.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph also possible during thundershowers.


Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota in the evening or night.

Winds will be variable in the direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be easterly to north-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.

