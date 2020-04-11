Pharmacy owners urged not to issue medicines without prescription

April 11, 2020   07:48 pm

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has requested all pharmacy owners not to issue medicines to the public without a prescription from a doctor.

The Department of Government Information, in a press release, said that issuing drugs without a prescription is a punishable offence under the National Medicines Regulatory Authority Act.

National Medicines Regulatory Authority will always heed this matter, the release read further.

Pharmacy owners should never sell or prescribe drugs to the symptoms claimed by the consumers who visit pharmacies, the release urged.

