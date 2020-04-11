Navy develops 2 Negative Pressure Isolation Rooms for Colombo National Hospital

-

Sri Lanka Navy presented the Colombo National Hospital a Negative Pressure Isolation Room, to control the spread of the virus from sites of infected persons.

The key feature of this Negative Pressure Isolation Room is that it could prevent the release of the virus to the external environment by an infected person, as the airflow is drawn back to the very room the patient is in, said the Navy. The contaminated air will only be released to the external environment after destroying the virus by a heater.

Following the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, these Negative Pressure Isolation Rooms were designed by the Engineering Department of Naval Headquarters and two rooms of Colombo National Hospital were enhanced with this added facility.

Thereby, people visiting the hospital and the hospital staff could be protected from being infected by COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Further, the Navy also undertook several construction projects at the hospital and fixed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) systems on the hospital premises today (11).