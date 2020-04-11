Schools to reopen on May 11

-

The second term of all government schools will commence on the 11th of May, 2020, stated President’s Media Division.

Previously, the new school term was to commence on the 20th of April.

However, considering the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the government has decided to postpone the commencement of the second term.

The Government has prepared to provide facilities for students to continue their education during school hours through distance learning.

The Ministry of Higher Education has been notified to review the date of commencement of universities with the agreement of the university authorities and the University Grants Commission (UGC) by considering the current situation of the country.