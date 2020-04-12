London Stock Exchange donates Rs 5 mn to UNICEF Sri Lanka

-

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has donated Rs 5 million (USD 27,624.30) to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in support of Sri Lanka’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF Country Office in Colombo said.

The Rs 5 million donation from LSEG has been utilized by UNICEF to purchase essential medical supplies and materials to equip COVID-19 isolation units located across the country, and in direct response to the requirements of the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services. Purchased items include 5 multi-parameter monitors, 20 sphygmomanometers, 3 BP apparatus, 8 syringe pumps and 1 infusion pump.

These critical medical supplies were formally handed over to Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, accompanied by Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services, and Dr. A. K. S. de Alwis, Additional Secretary, Medical Services and Mr. Kanchana Jayarathna, Coordinating Secretary of Hon. Minister by Feroz Cader, Co-Head of LSEG Technology, Sri Lanka, and Arjuna Nanayakkara, Head of Shared Services Centre, Sri Lanka, on 7th April at the Ministry of Health, Colombo.

Shanaka Abeywickrama, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sri Lanka and Group Technology, London Stock Exchange Group said that It is at times like these that organisations need to play a major role in assisting the relevant authorities to do all they can to safeguard our fellow country men and women. ‘The health and wellbeing of our colleagues and those in the wider communities in which we operate are of paramount importance and we are pleased to be able to provide assistance to mitigate this public health crisis.’

Tim Sutton, Representative, UNICEF Sri Lanka commented that UNICEF thank London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) for their timely donation in support of Sri Lanka’s response to COVID-19. ‘These are extraordinary times for Sri Lanka and the world, and it is clear that to protect all citizens, including children, young people and the most vulnerable, Sri Lanka need all parts of society to respond. LSEG are leading by example from the business community. Their financial support, and UNICEF’s considerable expertise, has delivered essential supplies in support of the efforts of the Government of Sri Lanka. We encourage other businesses to join this important action.’

UNICEF is working closely with the Government of Sri Lanka, the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services, and the World Health Organization to curb the spread of the COVID-19. UNICEF’s technical expertise is provided in procuring essential medical supplies in treating COVID-19 patients. Further UNICEF partners with the WHO and the MOH is developing effective public health messaging, strategies and campaigns to reach all Sri Lankans with important information during the outbreak. UNICEF will continue to work closely with the Government, partners and other UN agencies to deliver against the needs of the country during and after the outbreak.

London Stock Exchange Group is supporting the Government’s emergency response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country through various means and works closely with the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services, and WHO, providing all necessary support. Apart from funding of crucial medical supplies, as a further response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, LSEG is working with World Vision Lanka to ensure families affected by the lockdown are provided with essential items. Our Sri Lankan colleagues have enhanced this effort by forgoing parts of their monthly wages to contribute towards the packs of dry rations to be distributed.