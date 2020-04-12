Lotus Tower lit up in tribute to all on COVID-19 frontline

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has felicitated all individuals in the frontline risking their lives to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Accordingly, the Lotus Tower was illuminated at 6.45 pm this evening (April 11) in salute to them.

President Rajapaksa emphasized that all members of the health sector, the armed forces, the police, all security forces, all officers of public administration apparatus, journalists, and all involved in many other essential services are engaged in a historic role by inspiring courage and setting an example for the world at this challenging moment.

All these individuals are honored by the people and the country, said President’s Media Division.

The global death toll from the COVID-19 hit the grim milestone of 100,000 on Friday and over 1.6 million people have contracted the deadly virus.

A massive number of health workers and other essential service workers across the world are risking their lives in the crisis fight to save the lives of others.

Many landmarks around the world have been lit up to appreciate the tireless endeavors of the essential workers amid the pandemic outbreak.