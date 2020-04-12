Another COVID-19 patient adds up to 199 total cases

April 12, 2020   07:24 am

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry last night (11) reported another confirmed case of COVID-19, setting the number of patients positive with the virus in Sri Lanka at 199.

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus positive patients under treatment is 138.

Currently, 54 patients have recovered from the total confirmed cases with 7 fatal cases being reported in the country so far.

Further, 224 persons are under medical observation in hospitals across the country over suspicion of having contracted the virus.

