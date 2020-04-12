Celebrate Easter while staying at home  President

-

While Christian devotees are shocked and saddened by the coronavirus pandemic, they desire to provide relief to suffering people with the blessings of the divine Father and Son, says President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Easter Sunday is celebrated by Christians island-wide today (12) and President Rajapaksa added his wishes for the Easter issuing a statement.

While Easter festivities are full of joy and delight, last year was a sorrowful memory of pain and loss, of which the shock is not fully erased, he added.

Further, the President said that the government requests the Christian community to celebrate while remaining at homes this Easter.

The full message of President Rajapaksa:

“The Christian community of Sri Lanka, together with their brethren all over the world celebrates Easter, the commemoration day of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, with utmost devotion.

The intend of the devoted commemoration is to purify the mind and soul. The Christian devotees spend the lent period indulging in religious activities recalling the crucifixion, suffering, sacrifice, the death, and resurrection of Jesus. I believe that peace and harmony attained in the mind due to these pious activities help the Christian community to spread the message of love, peace, and harmony among the brethren in the country. The devotees are shocked and saddened by the corona pandemic faced by the world community today. Their desire is to provide relief to the suffering people with the blessings of the divine Father and Son.

The Easter festivities in the past were full of joy and delight. However, last year it left a sorrowful memory of pain and loss. Even today the shock has not been fully erased. The commitment of the government is to ensure justice for the people who suffered. Furthermore, the government is determined to ensure complete eradication of such tragedies from the Motherland.

At this moment when the country is faced with a grave challenge to the health of the people, the government expects the Christian community to stay at homes in accordance with the advice of the Government and health officials and pay obeisance to Jesus Christ.

I wish that you, your family, and the entire society would be able to absolve yourselves from sins by faithfully recalling the message of Jesus.”