One more COVID-19 patient recovers

One more COVID-19 positive patient has completely recovered from the virus, stated the Ministry of Health.

This marks the 55th patient who has been discharged from the hospital upon recovery from the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the total count of coronavirus cases in the country has come up to 199 patients.

Currently, 138 coronavirus positive patients are receiving treatment while the country has reported 7 deaths so far.

Further, 224 persons are under medical observation in hospitals across the country over suspicion of having contracted the virus.