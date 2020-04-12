COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpass 200

-

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has now passed the 200th mark, said the Ministry of Health.

Four more patients have tested positive with the COVID-19, raising the number of infections in the country to 203 patients.

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus positive patients under treatment is 141.

Currently, 55 patients have recovered from the total confirmed cases with 7 fatal cases being reported in the country so far.

Further, 224 persons are under medical observation in hospitals across the country over suspicion of having contracted the virus.