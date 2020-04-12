Sri Lankans stranded at 2 international airports repatriated

April 12, 2020   02:56 pm

Fourteen Sri Lankans who had been stranded at two international airports have been repatriated last night (11).

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Major General (Rtd) G. A. Chandrasiri stated that Sri Lankans stranded in the Singapore and Dubai airports brought back in this manner.

Accordingly, 9 persons at Singapore airport and 5 from the Dubai airport have been airlifted.

They have been directed to quarantine centers for a mandatory quarantine process upon their return.

Recently, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the repatriation of 33 Sri Lankans stranded in airports across the world.

