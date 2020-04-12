UGC sets dates for reopening universities

-

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to re-open the universities for its academic and non-academic staff on the 4th of May, 2020.

Further, the universities will re-open for the Final Year students on the 11th of May.

The date of the recommencement of academic activities the remaining university students has been set on the 18th of May.

Meanwhile, the commencing date of the new school term was postponed to May 11, yesterday (11).