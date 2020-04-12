Decline in COVID-19 cases expected  Anil Jasinghe

-

A decline in the coronavirus infections in the country is expected in the coming days, said Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

The patients identified are all linked to one patient; therefore, there is no difficulty in identifying the spread of the infection, Dr. Jasinghe said.

Obtaining samples from high-risk sites for infection have been increased in order to curtail the spread of the virus, he added.

Jasinghe further said that the results of the tests carried out yesterday could be expected today.

Meanwhile, a total of 208 samples have been collected from Punani quarantine camp alone and that is the highest number of samples obtained from a single site, he said.

However, cases of infection are still reported and this should be brought down to naught, Jasinghe pointed out.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing was carried out at quarantine centers even today (12).