Sri Lanka reports another coronavirus recovery

April 12, 2020   07:34 pm

One more COVID-19 patient has been discharged from the hospital upon complete recovery, said the Ministry of Health.

This is the second coronavirus recovery case reported today (12).

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus recoveries in the country climbed to 56 patients.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country surpassed the 200th mark earlier today.

With the confirmation of 5 cases as of 2 pm this afternoon, the number of cases in Sri Lanka was recorded at 203.

The number of coronavirus positive patients under treatment is 141 while 224 persons are under medical observation in hospitals across the country over suspicion of having contracted the virus.

