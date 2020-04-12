Gazette issued on cremation of COVID-19 victims

-

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat.

The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222) has been amended by a gazette issued by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, the government said.

Wanniarachchi said that the body shall be burned at a temperature between 800 to 1200 degrees Celsius for a minimum period of 45 minutes to one hour.

She said that the cremation should take place at a cemetery or a place approved by the authorities.

The amended law prevents bodies from being handed over to anyone other than “to persons who undertake the necessary duties of cremation”.

The attire and non-reusable personal protective equipment used by persons who handle the corpse shall also be destroyed during cremation.

