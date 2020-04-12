Gazette issued on cremation of COVID-19 victims

Gazette issued on cremation of COVID-19 victims

April 12, 2020   09:12 pm

-

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat.

The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222) has been amended by a gazette issued by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, the government said.

Wanniarachchi said that the body shall be burned at a temperature between 800 to 1200 degrees Celsius for a minimum period of 45 minutes to one hour.

She said that the cremation should take place at a cemetery or a place approved by the authorities.

The amended law prevents bodies from being handed over to anyone other than “to persons who undertake the necessary duties of cremation”.

The attire and non-reusable personal protective equipment used by persons who handle the corpse shall also be destroyed during cremation.

 

Extraordinary Gazette on Cremation of COVID-19 Victims by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories