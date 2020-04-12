52 linked to Suduwella quarantine evaders sent to Oluvil quarantine centre

-

The Navy Thursday had conducted an intelligence operation to apprehend 28 persons who had been avoiding quarantine orders remaining in the village of Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

Subsequently, this group of persons were sent to the quarantine centre at operated by the Navy in Oluvil for proper quarantine process.

Out of the 28 persons, 06 have been already tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Thereby, the naval intelligence in coordination with the Ja-Ela Police has carried out a special operation in Ja-Ela and Makewita area yesterday (11) to identify more persons who had close links with the aforementioned COVID-19 patients and rest of the group members.

During this operation, the Navy managed to identify a total of 52 persons from Ja-Ela (43) and Makewita (09) who had close contacts with the previous group. There are 42 males, 10 females, including 03 boys and 03 girls, in the new group.

In view of health concerns and safety of the residents in the area, this group will be sent to the Naval Quarantine Center at Oluvil after a preliminary health check-up.