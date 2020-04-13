Seven arrested for spreading false information on COVID-19

-

Sri Lanka Police says seven persons have been arrested over the last 2 days for spreading false information regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) on social media.

This brings the total number of persons arrested for spreading false information on the virus to 16.

Police said that two suspects were arrested on April 10 from Beligala and Katugastota areas and that one of them was remanded until April 22 after being produced before court.

Four more suspects were arrested on April 11 from Welimada, Kadawatha and Ragama areas while two of them have been remanded until April 16.

Meanwhile another suspect was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Nochchiyagama yesterday (April 12) and he is expected to be produced before court today.

Accordingly the CID has arrested a total of 16 individuals so far on charges of spreading false information regarding COVID-19 on social media.