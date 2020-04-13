Global COVID-19 cases surpass 1.8 million

-

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide topped 1.8 million, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 1,800,791 with 110,052 deaths as of 1550 GMT, the CSSE said.

According to the running tally, the United States reported 530,830 cases, the most in the world, as well as the highest death toll of 20,646.

Italy had 152,271 cases and 19,468 deaths, while Spain reported 166,019 cases and 16,972 deaths.

UPDATE:

The US continues to be the country with the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the world, and has registered the most new cases and deaths on Sunday.

The number of new people infected with the disease topped 27,523, bringing the total number of cases to 560,402. The US registered 1,528 deaths taking the death toll to 22,105.

Other countries that suffered huge losses today, include the UK with 737 deaths, followed by Spain (603) and France (561).

Although the US now has the most deaths from the disease, it is closely followed by Italy (19,899) and Spain (17,209). After the US, Spain is the country to have the most Covid-19 cases to date (166,831), followed by Italy (156,363).

The UK and Turkey registered the most new cases today – with 5,288 and 4,789 respectively – after the US.

-Agencies