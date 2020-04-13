-

‘Manusath Derana’, the CSR initiative of TV Derana, will be carrying out a special programme titled ‘Paule Avurudda’ (The Family’s New Year) to express gratitude to the officials of all sectors engaged in duties to control the prevailing situation in the country.

The commencement of the special programme, which was initiated to mark the Sinhala and Tamil New Year which falls today, was telecasted live on TV Derana and Ada Derana 24 this morning (13).

Derana and Manusath Derana first visited the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda, where health workers are working relentlessly to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With the blessings and guidance of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, Manusath Derana also visited the security forces personnel on duty in the Jaffna District.

New Year gifts were also delivered to the officers engaged in duties at the security checkpoint established by security forces in Peliyagoda.

The programme will continue throughout the day as Manusath Derana will visit health sector workers, security forces and police personnel on duty across the island to deliver gifts and express the immense gratitude of the nation to them.