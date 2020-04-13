-

My dearest children,

Dawning of a new year, gives us an opportunity restart our lives from a new beginning. Performing auspicious customs or traditional rituals, is an important cultural aspect of celebrating Sinhala-Tamil New Year. “Starting your activities on a specific auspicious time” is such a custom that is most important to all school children.

One of humanity’s most amazing qualities is, universally celebrating activities of virtue, regardless of race, religion, creed or culture. And this testing time demands for the need of such quality, more than ever.

I openly invited all the school children who inherit our land, to write a book. A book that is so valuable, it very well be worth a whole country or a nation. As a father, I would like to request all of you to celebrate the above auspicious time I mentioned, by engaging in that task , with hearts filled with noble wish and a hope for a bright future.

My dearest Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim children,

On this 13m night at 10.43 pm, pick up your pen or pencil and a paper, and transform your invaluable story to an invaluable book, which would guide our motherland for a beautiful future, dressed with prosperity and colored with harmony.

Your motherland is working relentlessly and enthusiastically to safeguard your healthy future, so make the best of this opportunity in this crucial time. Let’s fragrant our country with the sweet smell of blooming 10,000 books penned by you. Let’s proudly take this beautiful and inspirational message to the whole world.

Do not let this opportunity go. Grab it, hold it and most importantly embrace it. Together, let’s begin writing and drawing to kick-start this New Year.

Dullas Alahapperuma

Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs