Four new Covid-19 cases brings total to 214

April 13, 2020   04:06 pm

Four more patients have tested positive for Coronavirus bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country so far to 214.

The Ministry of Heath stated that all four new cases reported today are from the Punani quarantine center.

As of 2.00 p.m. today, a total of 151 patients (active cases) are under medical care while 56 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. 

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka currently stands at 07.

