Police to launch special operation to nab curfew violators

Police to launch special operation to nab curfew violators

April 13, 2020   04:31 pm

-

A special island-wide police operation will be launched from 6.00 p.m. today to 6.00 p.m. tomorrow (14) to apprehend curfew violators, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He stated that the police operation will seek to arrest individuals violating the curfew while under the influence of alcohol as well as those who misuse curfew passes.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to therefore remain within their homes at all times and not to misuse curfew passes for personal reasons.

He warned that the law will be strictly enforced against persons arrested for violating the curfew or misusing curfew passes. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories