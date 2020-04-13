Police to launch special operation to nab curfew violators

-

A special island-wide police operation will be launched from 6.00 p.m. today to 6.00 p.m. tomorrow (14) to apprehend curfew violators, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He stated that the police operation will seek to arrest individuals violating the curfew while under the influence of alcohol as well as those who misuse curfew passes.

DIG Ajith Rohana requested the public to therefore remain within their homes at all times and not to misuse curfew passes for personal reasons.

He warned that the law will be strictly enforced against persons arrested for violating the curfew or misusing curfew passes.