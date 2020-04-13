81 Malaysians to be repatriated from Sri Lanka tomorrow

-

Eighty-one Malaysians who were stranded in Sri Lanka are expected to return home tomorrow, said the Malaysian Foreign Ministry.

The Foreign Ministry said the agreement was reached during a telephone conversation between Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Dinesh Gunawardena, earlier this evening.

“The Foreign Minister extends his gratitude to the government of Sri Lanka for giving permission to a Malindo Air rescue flight to land in Colombo to repatriate 81 stranded Malaysians from Sri Lanka, scheduled on April 14 (tomorrow).

“In his (Gunawardena) response, the Sri Lankan Minister of Foreign Relations conveyed his appreciation to the government of Malaysia for allowing the same rescue flight to transport two medical kits purchased by Sri Lanka to the country,” it said in a statement issued today.

Foreign Ministry said Hishammuddin stated that the immediate action by the Sri Lankan government in rendering the assistance was a testament to the warm and close ties between the two countries.

Besides that, both ministers also discussed bilateral ties and close cooperation between Malaysia and Sri Lanka and they also exchanged views on Covid-19 pandemic.

“Before the call ended, both ministers reiterated their commitment to foster closer bilateral relations and cooperation between Malaysia and Sri Lanka,” it said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin also had a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart Dr S. Jaishankar earlier today to discuss the Covid-19 pandemic and the issue of stranded Malaysians in India.

“On the matter of stranded nationals, the Foreign Minister extended his sincere appreciation to the government of India for allowing 18 rescue flights to repatriate 2,876 stranded Malaysians from India. Another rescue flight bound for Chennai is scheduled for tomorrow. — Bernama

PRESS RELEASE: In an earlier telephone conversation between FM Dato' Seri @HishammuddinH2O & his Sri Lankan counterpart @DCRGunawardena, the former conveyed his appreciation for the permission granted to Malindo Air rescue flight to bring home 81 Malaysians from Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/dE2cBCKZhE — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) April 13, 2020

