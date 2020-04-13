Nine more leave Boossa quarantine centre

-

Nine more individuals who completed their quarantine period at the quarantine centre established at Boossa Naval Base, left for their respective homes today (13).

The group which left for their homes included 9 Sri Lankans who were tested for COVID-19 through a PCR test before their departure from the quarantine centre.

The Quarantine Certificate that authenticates the successful completion of quarantine process was handed over to them by Commanding Officer of SLNS Nipuna.

Further, 57 people have left the Boossa quarantine centre till date, after completing the quarantine process. Meanwhile, 32 Sri Lankans, are currently undergoing their quarantine process at this quarantine centre, the navy said.