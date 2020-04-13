Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka climbs to 217

-

Three more COVID-19 positive patients have been identified increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 217.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that these three new patients are also from the Punani quarantine centre.

Earlier today, four new cases had been reported while all of them were from the Punani quarantine centre as well. They had close contact with a Covid-19 patient from Beruwala.

Seven new cases have been reported so far within today while all of them are from the Punani quarantine centre.

As of 7.00 p.m. today, a total of 154 patients (active cases) are under medical care while 56 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile 117 suspected Covid-19 patients are currently under observation at selected hospitals.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka currently stands at 07.