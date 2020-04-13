Two police officers interdicted over punishment given to curfew violators

-

Two police officers have been interdicted after they had punished several individuals violating the curfew in Colombo by forcing them to squats on the side of the road, the Police Headquarters said today.

Ada Derana yesterday reported that two police officers had punished four persons who had violated the curfew at Darley Road, Maradana by forcing them to hold their ears and do squats, before subsequently letting them off with a stern warning.

The two police officers in questions, who are attached to the Colombo city traffic division, have been charged with disobeying orders and disreputable behavior.

The Police Headquarters said that disciplinary action would be initiated against the two officers.

Meanwhile the police launched a 24-hour special island-wide operation to arrest curfew violators from 6.00 p.m. today.