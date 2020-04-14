Three nabbed as navy intercepts boat transporting over 133kg of cannabis

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel apprehended three individuals transporting cannabis in a dinghy in the sea area of Manalkadu.

A group of naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command had detected a suspicious dinghy in the sea area of Manalkadu, Point Pedro on Monday (13).

During further investigation, the Navy managed to find 133kg and 57g of cannabis in 05 sacks, loaded in the dinghy.

Accordingly, the suspects aboard together with the dinghy and the stock of cannabis were taken into naval custody.

The suspects were identified as residents of Point Pedro, aged 22, 26 and 37.

This stock of cannabis had been transferred to the suspicious dinghy from a foreign vessel at sea, the navy said.

However, Sri Lanka Navy and the Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.