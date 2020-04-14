Three nabbed as navy intercepts boat transporting over 133kg of cannabis

Three nabbed as navy intercepts boat transporting over 133kg of cannabis

April 14, 2020   12:12 am

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel apprehended three individuals transporting cannabis in a dinghy in the sea area of Manalkadu.

A group of naval personnel attached to the Northern Naval Command had detected a suspicious dinghy in the sea area of Manalkadu, Point Pedro on Monday (13). 

During further investigation, the Navy managed to find 133kg and 57g of cannabis in 05 sacks, loaded in the dinghy.

Accordingly, the suspects aboard together with the dinghy and the stock of cannabis were taken into naval custody. 

The suspects were identified as residents of Point Pedro, aged 22, 26 and 37. 

This stock of cannabis had been transferred to the suspicious dinghy from a foreign vessel at sea, the navy said. 

However, Sri Lanka Navy and the Police are conducting further investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories