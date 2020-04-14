Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases count climbs to 218

April 14, 2020   07:25 am

Another positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Sri Lanka as of 11.30 on Monday, says the Ministry of Health.

Seven other patients also tested positive for COVID-19 during the course of Monday and the total number of coronavirus cases in the island have now escalated to 218.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 155 active cases are under medical care while 56 patients who recovered from the virus were discharged from the hospital.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

