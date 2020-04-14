240kg of fish harvest unfit for consumption destroyed

April 14, 2020   09:19 am

A 240kg of fish harvest unsuitable for human consumption has been destroyed in Kantale area.

The fish stock was seized at the police checkpoint in Agbopura, Kantale on Monday (13) from a van that had been en route to Trincomalee from Galle.

The seized fish harvest was destroyed using kerosene after it was handed over to the Public Health Officers in Kantale.

The driver of the van has been placed under arrest over the incident.

