Three new COVID-19 recoveries bring total to 59

-

The number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country has jumped to 59 as three more patients who had tested positive for the virus were discharged from hospital today.

According to the Ministry of Health, 152 positive cases are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda, Base Hospital in Welikanda and Colombo East Base Hospital (CEBH) in Mulleriyawa.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 218 coronavirus cases so far and 7 fatalities due to the virus.

In the meantime, the coronavirus cases count around the world has topped 1.9 million, while the global number of deaths swept past 118,400.