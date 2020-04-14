Atalugama reopened from today

April 14, 2020   01:44 pm

The Atalugama area in Bandaragama, which was previously declared an isolated area, has been reopened from today (14).

On March 27, Atalugama was isolated after five members from the same family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Subsequently, 20 individuals who have had associated with the first coronavirus infected person identified from the area were directed to the quarantine center established in the Sarvodaya center in Aluthgama.

Following Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing, it was confirmed they had not contracted the virus and was sent back home after 16 days in the quarantine.

Meanwhile, the villages of Panvila and Cheena Koratuwa in Beruwala were sealed off and placed under isolation from today.

The 2 villages have been identified as high-risk areas for COVID-19, says the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

