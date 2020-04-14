Father arrested for murder of his 2 children

April 14, 2020   03:55 pm

Police have launched investigations into a case of two children killed by their father in Mavadichenai in Valachchenai.

Reportedly, a man had pushed his two children into a well at around 3.45 am this morning (14).

Residents in the area had rescued the two children and admitted them to the Valachchenai. However, the children had died on admission.

A 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl have been killed in this manner.

Their bodies are currently kept in the mortuary of Batticaloa Hospital for the post mortem.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the father had committed the crime and the Valachchenai Police had arrested the murder suspect this morning.

