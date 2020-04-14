Two held for transporting liquor in van belonging to health services office

-

Police have seized a large quantity of liquor bottles being transported in a van belonging to the Polonnaruwa Regional Health Services Office, during routine check today at Kalingaela in Hingurakgoda.

The van, which is used for staff transport, the driver and the individuals who had handed over the bottles of liquor for transport have also been taken into custody by Polonnaruwa Police.

Police officers had discovered 125 small bottles of liquor (180ml) packed inside a box which was found inside the vehicle.

Police said the van had transported a group of employees of the Health Services Office to the Hingurakgoda this morning (14) and on the way back had picked up these bottles for transport.

The two arrested suspects, vehicle and the bottles of liquor are to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (15), police said.