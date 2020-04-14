Sri Lanka confirms another COVID-19 case; Total at 219

April 14, 2020   04:52 pm

Another individual has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as of 3.00 pm today (14), the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of coronavirus patients found in Sri Lanka now stands at 219.

The latest coronavirus patient and 7 of the persons who tested positive for the virus yesterday had been among the group of persons from Beruwala who were sent for quarantine at the facility in Punani, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has said.

The other COVID-19 case confirmed yesterday has been reported from Suduwella, Ja-Ela.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 153 active cases are under medical care while 59 patients who recovered from the virus were discharged from the hospital.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

