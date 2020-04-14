Fire breaks out at Government Printing Department

-

A fire had broken out today at the premises of the Department of Government Printing located in Borella.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage stated that the fire had broken out at a facility allocated for the storage of discarded paper.

The Fire Brigade had immediately dispatched several fire trucks to the location on being noticed regarding the fire.

The fire has been completely extinguished presently while an inquiry has been launched into the incident.