Fire breaks out at Government Printing Department

Fire breaks out at Government Printing Department

April 14, 2020   05:10 pm

-

A fire had broken out today at the premises of the Department of Government Printing located in Borella.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage stated that the fire had broken out at a facility allocated for the storage of discarded paper.

The Fire Brigade had immediately dispatched several fire trucks to the location on being noticed regarding the fire.

The fire has been completely extinguished presently while an inquiry has been launched into the incident. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories