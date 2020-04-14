Two cops interdicted over punishment to curfew violators reinstated

-

The two police officers have been interdicted after they had punished several individuals violating the curfew in Colombo have been reinstated to service.

Ada Derana on March 12, reported that two police officers had punished four persons who had violated the curfew at Darley Road, Maradana by forcing them to hold their ears and do squats, before subsequently letting them off with a stern warning.

Accordingly, the Police Headquarters, yesterday (13) issued a statement that the two police officers in question – a police sergeant and a constable – had been interdicted over the charges of disobeying orders and disreputable behavior.

The Police Headquarters also that disciplinary action would be initiated against the two officers.

However, DIG Ajith Rohana said that the interdicted sergeant and constable have been reinstated to service.