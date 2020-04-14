COVID-19 case count jumps to 233 with 14 new infections

COVID-19 case count jumps to 233 with 14 new infections

April 14, 2020   10:54 pm

-

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, stated the Minister of Health.

Accordingly, 15 new cases have been reported as of 10.30 pm today (14).

With the addition of the new cases jump the total figure of coronavirus infections in the country to 233.

All 15 cases have been reported from quarantine centers across the country. Eight of the confirmed patients have been identified at the Palaly quarantine center, while 4 from the Mulankovil quarantine center and one from the Puttalam quarantine center have been identified.

The 14 new patients are revealed to have closely associated COVID-19 infected patients.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 153 active cases are under medical care with 61 total recoveries.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories