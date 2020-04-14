COVID-19 case count jumps to 233 with 14 new infections

-

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in Sri Lanka, stated the Minister of Health.

Accordingly, 15 new cases have been reported as of 10.30 pm today (14).

With the addition of the new cases jump the total figure of coronavirus infections in the country to 233.

All 15 cases have been reported from quarantine centers across the country. Eight of the confirmed patients have been identified at the Palaly quarantine center, while 4 from the Mulankovil quarantine center and one from the Puttalam quarantine center have been identified.

The 14 new patients are revealed to have closely associated COVID-19 infected patients.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 153 active cases are under medical care with 61 total recoveries.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.