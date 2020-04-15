Man shot dead in Maha Oya

Man shot dead in Maha Oya

April 15, 2020   11:56 am

-

A person has been shot dead at the 69 Junction area in Maha Oya last evening (14), said the Maha Oya Police.

The shooting had occurred at around 5.40 pm yesterday over a personal conflict.

Reportedly, two residents of the area had made untoward advances at the wife of the victim leading to the conflict between the parties.

Subsequently, the 35-year-old husband had been shot dead in an escalation of the conflict.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Maha Oya Police has launched investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories