Man shot dead in Maha Oya

-

A person has been shot dead at the 69 Junction area in Maha Oya last evening (14), said the Maha Oya Police.

The shooting had occurred at around 5.40 pm yesterday over a personal conflict.

Reportedly, two residents of the area had made untoward advances at the wife of the victim leading to the conflict between the parties.

Subsequently, the 35-year-old husband had been shot dead in an escalation of the conflict.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Maha Oya Police has launched investigations into the incident.