SriLankan extends temporary suspension of scheduled flights

-

SriLankan Airlines has decided to extend the temporary suspension of all its passenger flights until the 30th of April 2020 in view of the global outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The national carrier says that it is compelled to suspend scheduled passenger flights until the end of this month, as travel restrictions imposed by various countries on the global aviation network continue.

SriLankan Airlines previously announced that all its flights will be temporarily halted from April 8 – 21 in view of the travel restrictions imposed by the destinations it operates to.

However, the national carrier says its worldwide network will operate cargo and charter flights as required.

For further information and clarifications, passengers are requested to contact their travel agents, their nearest SriLankan Airlines Office or the Airlines’ Global Contact Centre on +94117771979.