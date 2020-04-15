Two more COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery

-

Two patients diagnosed with COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital upon complete recovery.

Sri Lanka’s tally of recoveries from the virus has now climbed to 63 patients.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has reached 233 cases.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says that 163 patients are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.