Tharapuram reopened after isolation

The Tharapuram village in Mannar, which previously had been declared an isolated area, has been reopened, said Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

On April 08, the village was declared an isolated area over reports of COVID-19 infections.

However, testing for the infection has now concluded and thereby, the village is reopened, said the Army Chief.

Atalugama in Banadawela was also reopened yesterday (14) after having been declared an isolated area since March 27.

Accordingly, once the curfew is lifted, entrance and exit to the aforementioned villages will no longer be prohibited.