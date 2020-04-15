Spread of coronavirus in the community at minimum level  Dr. Jasinghe

-

The patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past few days appear to have a low viral load in them, says the Director General of Health Services.

The spread of COVID-19 in the community is also at a minimum level as of now, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said joining ‘Derana Aruna’ programme this morning (15).

He explained that out of the 15 COVID-19 cases confirmed yesterday, 8 were found from Palali quarantine centre while 4 of them were from reported Kilinochchi quarantine centre, he added.

Dr. Jasinghe also noted that repatriating Sri Lankans who wish to return to the island due to the global outbreak of novel coronavirus has to be properly managed.

There are thousands of people who are still being quarantined in Sri Lanka, Dr. Jasinghe said adding that the situation in the country should be improved before brining back Sri Lankans abroad.