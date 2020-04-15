Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases count climbs to 235

Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases count climbs to 235

April 15, 2020   06:11 pm

-

Two more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus – COVID-19 – as of 5.30 pm today (15) says the Ministry of Health.

The total count of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka now stands at 235.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 165 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka’s tally of recoveries from the virus climbed to 63 today. The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories