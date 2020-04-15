-

Two more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus – COVID-19 – as of 5.30 pm today (15) says the Ministry of Health.

The total count of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka now stands at 235.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 165 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka’s tally of recoveries from the virus climbed to 63 today. The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.