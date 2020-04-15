-

Investigations have revealed that Riyadh Bathiudeen –brother of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen–has had direct links with an Easter Sunday suicide bomber.

Police Media Spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne revealed this at a special press conference held at the Department of Government Information today (15).

On a day close to April 21, Riyadh Bathiudeen had met with one of the suicide bombers at a reputed hotel, said the Police Spokesman.

The suspects arrested yesterday (14) had borne titles at various welfare societies and organizations alongside the suicide bombers. It has been revealed that some suicide bombers had donated land and invested money into these organizations.

“This is a very complex investigation. The investigation is being carried out through various aspects and links. Many teams are investigating along the different aspects of the investigation”, said Senaratne.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested 119 individuals over the 2009 Easter Sunday terror attacks while the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested 78 suspects.

Senaratne said that 40 suspects at the CID and 52 suspects at the TID are being interrogated under detention orders.

Further, 33 suspects are currently under remand custody, the spokesman added.