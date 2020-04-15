Two more test positive for COVID-19; Cases tally at 237

Two more test positive for COVID-19; Cases tally at 237

April 15, 2020   09:46 pm

-

The total count of COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka has jumped to 237 as two more persons tested positive for the virus as of 8.0 pm today (15).

Accordingly, four coronavirus cases were identified during the course of the day.

The Health Ministry says that 167 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.

Sri Lanka’s tally of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 63 today as two patients were discharged from hospital after recovering completely. The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories