Two more test positive for COVID-19; Cases tally at 237

-

The total count of COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka has jumped to 237 as two more persons tested positive for the virus as of 8.0 pm today (15).

Accordingly, four coronavirus cases were identified during the course of the day.

The Health Ministry says that 167 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital.

Sri Lanka’s tally of coronavirus recoveries climbed to 63 today as two patients were discharged from hospital after recovering completely. The island has confirmed 7 fatalities due to COVID-19 so far.